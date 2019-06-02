Hartford

I-91 South reopens in Wethersfield following multi-vehicle crash

Posted: Jun 02, 2019 01:19 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 02:27 PM EDT

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) - A multi-vehicle crash had closed part of Interstate 91 in Wethersfield on Sunday afternoon.

According to officials, the southbound side of the highway was closed between Exits 28 and 26 due to a three-vehicle crash.

There has been no word on any injuries.

The highway was back open later in the afternoon.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

