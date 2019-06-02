Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) - A multi-vehicle crash had closed part of Interstate 91 in Wethersfield on Sunday afternoon.

According to officials, the southbound side of the highway was closed between Exits 28 and 26 due to a three-vehicle crash.

There has been no word on any injuries.

The highway was back open later in the afternoon.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.