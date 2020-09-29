4 schools across Consolidated School District of New Britain report new confirmed COVID-19 cases

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – Consolidated School District of New Britain reported multiple confirmed cases of COVID-19 throughout the district Tuesday.

The district says there have been confirmed cases at New Britain High School (1), Pulaski Middle School (1), Lincoln Elementary School (1), and Holmes Elementary School (1).

At NBHS, Holmes, and Pulaski, the positive cases are members of the school community (not specified if teacher, staff, or student) and are reported to have last been in their respective school buildings on Sept. 25.

At Lincoln, their positive case was also reported as a member of the school community and was last in the school building Sept. 24.

Those infected and those considered close contacts to those infected have been notified and instructed to stay home and quarantine for 14 days.

The district says, because the positive cases at NBHS and Lincoln were isolated, those two schools will remain open.

However, because the positive tests reported at Pulaski and Holmes were reported late in the day Tuesday and the district requires time for contact tracing, students and staff at those two schools will be participating in remote learning Wednesday and Thursday. Cohort B will resume in-school learning Friday, Oct. 2.

“As of today, the New Britain Public Health Department notes that none of the positive coronavirus cases in our schools have been related to in-school transmission. Rather, it is related to community spread,” Pulaski officials wrote in a letter to parents and staff Tuesday.