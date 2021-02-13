10 adults, 1 child displaced following 2-alarm multi-family house fire in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Several families are displaced following a second-alarm multi-family house fire early Saturday morning.

Shortly after 3 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to a multi-family home on 766 Garden Street in the City’s Northeast neighborhood.

Upon arrival, fire officials report that heavy fire was seen coming from the second and third floors.

The second-alarm was called shortly after 3:15 a.m. Officials report that the fire escalated quickly while companies were in the process of rescuing occupants from the home.

Firefighters say two people were rescued from the burning home. No injuries to civilians or firefighters are reported at this time.

Fire officials tell News 8 six occupants were transported to the hospital for evaluation for a pre-existing condition and possible smoke inhalation. One firefighter was also transported to the hospital after a slip and fall injury.

The building on the D side of the home was evacuated for precautionary and safety reasons. Authorities say there was a minor fire extension to the exterior of the building, but it was quickly extinguished.

Officials report that ten adults and one child are displaced after the fire. Hartford’s Special Services Unit is on scene providing assistance to the three displaced families.

The American Red Cross will be working with Hartford’s Special Services to help relocate the families. CT Transit was called in and is providing temporary shelter for the residents.

Companies are still on the scene. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

