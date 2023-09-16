HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Fire crews successfully battled two unrelated fires in Hartford Saturday evening, according to the Hartford Fire Department.

HPD told News8 that the first fire was located at 80 Charter Oak Ave., a multi-unit high rise senior complex in the Sheldon Charter Oak neighborhood. Crews encountered heavy smoke and fire on the 4th floor but were able to successfully contain the fire.

The second fire in Hartford Saturday was a structure fire in the upper floors of a residence at 4 George St.

This is a developing investigation. No injuries have been reported at this time and the Red Cross has been contacted to help with relocations if necessary. Check back with News8 for more details as they come.