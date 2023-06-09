NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – One person has been taken to the hospital and multiple injuries have been reported after a car versus bus crash in New Britain, according to police.

New Britain police said a vehicle crossed the roadway on Farmington Avenue near Sidoti Drive and crashed into a CTtransit bus, according to police.

Police said the lone driver inside the vehicle received treatment at the scene of the crash but was taken to the hospital for further care.

Police said multiple bus passengers reported minor injuries in the crash.

The New Britain Police Department’s traffic division assumed the investigation.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

