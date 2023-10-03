WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A new mural unveiled on Tuesday in West Hartford embraces a theme that brings the community together.

The “Mural of Love,” located on the Juniper Business Center in West Hartford, took three weeks to paint.

“Usually, I’ll prepare a digital rendering of my images or of the sketch, then transpose that on top of the wall so that gives the client the best vision of what it will look like when it’s complete,” said Ben Keller, the artist. “The preliminary stage is sketching it on.”