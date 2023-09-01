HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford’s newest mural has found its home at a skate park.

The mural of the late Anthony Griffin was unveiled on Friday at Heaven Skate Park. Griffin, a hip hop clothing designer who died in December, was touted a pillar of the community.

“Anthony was rooted here in Hartford, but what he built extended so far beyond,” Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said. “It put Hartford on the map. It was a brand that represented the city and the creativity and the beauty of this city so far beyond.”

Griffin created Heaven or Hell Clothing, which started as a small shop on Barbour Street.