HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Revitalizing a community can sometimes be complicated, tough work. Right now, one project is going on in Hartford where they are just using a brush and a few buckets of paint.

Whether a vibrant red parrot appears to take flight or messages of love inspired by the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., murals are rising up, changing the face of the Parkville community in Hartford.

The Rise Up Group, comprised of local artists, is responsible for this revitalization project. It was commissioned to paint 50,000 square feet of wall space in the area by the owner of Parkville Market.

“There’s no specific theme,” said Julie Bergeron, Rise Up Group artist. “It’s really about what the community wants to see on their properties or what the artist envisions.”

Navigating brick canvases turn out to be art in motion of a different kind.

“Sometimes you’re dealing with obstacles, and you’re dealing with the weather, you’re dealing with an uncontrollable environment, and so it takes some patience,” said Michael Rice, an artist.

The mural with its messages of peace and love is part of a special unveiling ceremony on Wednesday night. It starts at 6 p.m. and the public is invited to attend.

