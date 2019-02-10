Murphy honors winners of MLK Day essay contest

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy threw a party to honor 15 students from across Connecticut who submitted winning entries in his annual Martin Luther King Jr. essay contest.

The Connecticut Democrat held a pizza party at the New Britain police department on Sunday.

More than 1,000 students from elementary, middle and high schools statewide submitted essays sharing their thoughts on King’s dream and their own aspirations.

Murphy said he was impressed with the essays, and the students’ optimism gives him much hope for the future.

The senator is displaying the winning essays at his Hartford office and has posted them on his website.