HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Muslims from across Connecticut gathered at the XL Center in Hartford to celebrate Eid Al-Fitr on Friday.

Eid Al-Fitr is one of the most anticipated Islamic holidays and marks the end of the Holy month of Ramadan. Friday’s event was organized by the Islamic Center of Connecticut.

“Islam is about peace and peace and peace,” Mohamed Gharnit, of the Islamic Center of Connecticut said. “That after fasting for one month, today is the day that we should break our fast and be happy and enjoy the festivities with our children and families as well. It is a day of joy and celebration.”

Billions of Muslims celebrate Eid around the world, gathering through communal prayer. During this prayer, they thank God for the opportunity of fasting and pray for the well-being of humanity. State leaders joined the celebration on Friday. Including Governor Ned Lamont, who thanked the crowd for making Connecticut home.

Earlier this month, three players on the UConn Men’s Basketball team were participating in Ramadan during the NCAA tournament, putting the faith on a national stage.

“They were fasting during the days, during practice. So lucky some of the games were late at night so they were able to break fast, it brought a lot of awareness of the religion and also a testament to their faith,” Mobashar Akram, the general secretary for the Islamic Center of Connecticut said.

The men’s win turning into a win for the Muslim community, which Akram says is an important theme of the faith.

“It’s just about coming together. Islam is a communal religion,” he said.

Thousands of Muslims from all over Connecticut, representing over 100 ethnicities, participated in the event.