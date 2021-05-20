NAACP to address seventh noose found at Amazon construction site in Windsor, site being shut down

Noose found hanging in Amazon construction site in Windsor, CT – 04/26/21

WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — The Greater Hartford NAACP will be holding a press conference Thursday afternoon to address the discovery of a seventh noose at the Amazon construction site in Windsor and other recent forms of hate crimes.

They say the site is being shut down in response, which impacts hundreds of jobs.

“The CT NAACP State Conference along with the Greater Hartford NAACP are outraged that noose number seven was found on the Amazon worksite. Amazon has shut down the Windsor construction site,” the NAACP said. “These forms of hate crimes have had a detrimental stain on the current state of America’s reality and for them to hit so close to home and with such consistency, shows a robust disrespect for the not only human decency but also for our ancestors who lost their lives due to the hate represented within the knots in those ropes.”

The NAACP will be meeting with Amazon to talk with workers on the site, to listen to their concerns and experiences on the Amazon site.

The press conference will be held at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. You can watch it live on WTNH.com.

