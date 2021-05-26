NAACP, town of Windsor putting further pressure on Amazon after 8th noose found at Windsor worksite

WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Another noose has been found at the Windsor Amazon worksite, the President of the Connecticut NAACP told News 8 Wednesday morning.

The site will once again shut down for an unconfirmed amount of time, according the NAACP.

The construction site was shut down this past weekend and reopened Monday as officials investigated the seven other nooses found on site since April.

As of Monday, a $100,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

WEB EXTRA: NAACP, Windsor town leaders hold a fifth press conference regarding nooses found at Amazon site in Windsor

In their fifth press conference on the topic Wednesday afternoon, the NAACP said this ongoing discovery of the nooses is “out of control.”

Scot X. Esdaile, state president of the NAACP, says they are worried about individuals of color on the Amazon site and that Amazon is just giving them lip service about solving the problem.

“We have been told by officials and law enforcement that this situation is under control…and that we have nothing to worry about and that these individuals on this construction site have nothing to worry about.” Esdaile says Amazon echoed that sentiment.

However, he added, “The Black community has no trust in this…This is a complete joke. Smoke and mirrors. A bunch of nonsense that has been said to us. There’s no way that this should be happening in CT in 2021.”

Town leaders are calling on Amazon to bring their national representatives to Windsor to address the issue and find the culprit.

They are calling it “Our Presser Campaign.” A town councilman address Amazon saying, “Until our quality of life in small little Windsor comes back to normal, we are holding you accountable.”