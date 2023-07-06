HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A new series of exhibits at Hartford libraries will teach visitors about NASA’s next steps in space exploration.

The Hartford Public Library unveiled Moon, Mars, and Beyond on Thursday. The library system is one of only eight across the nation chosen to host the exhibits.

“It is an experiential learning opportunity for them to be able to come, be in the star lab, so you don’t have to go to the Smithsonian, you don’t have to go to a planetarium,” said Bridget Quinn, the president and CEO of the Hartford Public Library. “Right here in your own backyard, your own public library system, students and families can come and experience something that otherwise would be a day-long trip.”

The exhibits showcase information about the upcoming Artemis missions. They also teach how the space agency will use innovative technology to explore the Moon.

Each library branch has a different activity, which ranges from an obstacle course, to kiosks about life in space to a wind tunnel.

Here are the locations and their activities:

Albany – Astronaut obstacle course, Mars rover game kiosk, fact or fiction game and banners about life in space

Barbour – Wind tunnel and an interactive voting station about traveling to the Moon and Mars

Camp Field – Banner about life in space and a quiz game kiosk

Dwight – Astronaut habitat simulated environment

Park – Interactive wall about travel to the Moon and Mars, green screen kiosk, hydroponic garden and a touch screen puzzle table

Ropkins – Images from the International Space Station, interactive coloring wall, game kiosk, banners about the Moon and a plasma sphere