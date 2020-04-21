1  of  2
Senator Murphy holds virtual town hall with Service Employees International Union members on Coronavirus issues.

 

National Guard setting up COVID-19 recovery center at CCSU

Hartford

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH/ Kalord Lee)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut National Guard is setting up 200 beds for recovering COVID-19 patients at Central Connecticut State University as coronavirus-related hospitalizations in Hartford County increase.

The care center being installed Tuesday is part of statewide efforts to increase beds for recovering patients and free space in hospitals for patients with advanced cases of COVID-19.

(WTNH/ Kalord Lee)

About 455 Hartford County residents were hospitalized Monday, up from 420 on Sunday.

In other developments, a regional food bank gave out 21,000 pounds of free food to more than 900 families Monday at a distribution site in East Hartford.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

