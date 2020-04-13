National Guard to set up additional beds at UConn Health for potential coronavirus patients

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — National Guard troops will be rolling up their sleeves for another day to help UConn Health battle the COVID-19 crisis in our state.

On Monday, the National Guard will be at UConn Health in Farmington to help set up a new field hospital. The hope is that all these extra beds won’t be needed despite the expected overflow of coronavirus patients. The philosophy behind these efforts: it’s better to be over-prepared.

RELATED: CT National Guard helps set up state’s 4th mobile field hospital

The Guard will put up 136 surge beds at UConn Health and provide equipment for an additional 107 beds on the 7th floor in case they are needed.

The National Guard has been keeping busy. The past Saturday, they assisted the Connecticut Convention Center in downtown Hartford and previously in the southern part of the state at Western and Southern Connecticut state universities.

The Convention Center is not going to be for just Hartford patients, but people from all over the state as a recovery ground for people coming out of the hospital. They are also moving in a lot of medical equipment as well.

“This is going to be the largest recovery space in the state thus far. It’s going to represent at a 50% increase in the state’s surge capacity. Hopefully, we do not need it, but unprecedented challenges require unprecedented solutions,” Captain David Pytlik, Connecticut National Guard.

As of Sunday, there are 333 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Hartford County and 116 have died.

RELATED: 12,035 cases confirmed, 554 dead of coronavirus in Connecticut

“We are trying to practice good social distancing and keep people spread out while they recover, this is not for ICU patients. This is not for people who require ventilators. This is for people who are not well enough yet to recover at home, but I still need some support like oxygen or IV,” Cap. Pytlik.

The National Guard has already put up 1,100 surge beds around the state.