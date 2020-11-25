National Guard members welcomed home for Thanksgiving after nearly a year deployed, returning to new COVID world

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — A group of Connecticut National Guard members is back home Tuesday just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.

It’s the first-of-its-kind homecoming for the 192nd Military Police Battalion that had been stationed over in Guantánamo Bay since January.

When they left home, there was no COVID-19 in America. They are returning home to a different world.

The soldiers got off the plane Tuesday to the empty tarmac greeted by Major General Francis Evon Jr. along with Senator Richard Blumenthal. They walked past an empty terminal out into the parking lot where their families were waiting for them.

There were tears of joy and hugs as families reunited in the parking lot around their cars, asked to social distance because of COVID.

Governor Ned Lamont has asked people to keep family gathering to a minimum to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

Many of the soldiers said for Thanksgiving, they’re just adding one more place at the table as they celebrate their return home with other soldiers and immediate families.