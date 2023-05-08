HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A week-long celebration for nurses will begin Monday in Hartford. Finding ways to honor these frontline workers have become especially important following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The week will kick off with a celebratory ceremony, which includes a special flyover by the Life Star Flight Crew.

Hartford Hospital will honor nurses with 40 or more years of service, with the raising of the ‘Nurses Week’ flag.

National Nurses Week begins each year on May 6th and ends on May 12th. The celebration is all about thanking nurses and other healthcare workers for their tireless hard work.

According to the American Association of Critical-Care nurse, these healthcare heroes can receive special ‘freebies’ and discounts throughout the week from certain businesses.

In 1998, May 8th was designated as National Student Nurses Day, and as of 2003,National School Nurses Day is celebrated on the Wednesday of nurses week.

In addition to the flag raising and flyover, Monday’s event will also include a guest speaker section. The celebration will begin at around 8 this morning,