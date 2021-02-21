Natural gas leak in Berlin closes down Glen Street

BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A natural gas leak in Berlin has shut down the immediate area around Glen Street Sunday afternoon.

Berlin Police tell News 8, the leak was reported by a property owner between noon and 1 p.m.

Glen St. is expected to be closed for a couple hours while crews dig up the line.

No word yet on how the leak occurred.

Berlin Fire and Connecticut Natural Gas, and Eversource are on scene.

This is a breaking story. Stay tuned to WTNH.com for the latest details as they become available.