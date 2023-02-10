BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Construction is underway for a new Wheeler Clinic healthcare facility in Bristol.

On Friday, US Senator Richard Blumenthal announced $980,000 dollars in funding for the construction of the facility.

A key purpose of the facility is to bring primary care and behavioral health care to one location. The facility will be located on Hope Street and take the place of two existing Bristol facilities. It will serve both children and adults. Sabrina Trocchi is the president and CEO of Wheeler, she says combining the multiple types of care into one facility benefits patients.

“We know when we can provide integrated primary care, behavioral health services and adults and children in one site. It’s better patient outcomes, better health outcomes and that’s what we’re aiming for,” Trocchi said.

Construction is scheduled to finished by the end of 2023 or shortly after. Once complete Senator Blumenthal says he hopes to secure more funding to support behavioral health programs.

“We need to treat them,” Senator Blumenthal said. “This clinic will be about treatment, hope and a brighter future for thousands of people who will come through its doors.”

Bristol Mayor Jeff Caggiano said the facility will help revitalize the downtown. Wheeler said the facility will become the company headquarters and will bring 200 employees to the area.

“It’s literally one year earlier to the date earlier this week that we approved the wheeler health project and we actually took a big project and made it a lot better,” Mayor Caggiano said. ““This is the first development to hit the ground and dig shovels in five years in Center Square, which has been an empty lot and we really are building the heart of our downtown all over again.”

Wheeler serves more than 50,000 people every year in 90 percent of Connecticut’s cities and towns. In addition to Bristol, the company has facilities in Hartford, New Britain, Plainville and Waterbury. Find more information on the facility here.