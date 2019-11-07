Nearly 60 airmen from CT National Guard to return home

Breaking News
EAST GRANBY, Conn. (WTNH) — Nearly 60 airmen are coming home on Thursday following a four month deployment to Kuwait.

They will be rejoining the 69 airmen that returned on Tuesday. The unit was deployed with the mission of providing tactical airlift capability.

The airmen are set to return home to the Bradley Air National Guard base in East Granby at 12:45 p.m. Thursday.

