HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Gov. Ned Lamont bestowed a high honor upon former Connecticut resident 50 Cent, naming Aug. 11 “50 Cent Day” throughout the Nutmeg State.

50 Cent, real name Curtis Jackson, played at Xfinity Theater on Friday night and was celebrated with the honor.

“In honor of @50cent performing at the Xfnity Theatre. I hearby proclaim it 50 Cent Day in the State of Connecticut. Hm, maybe we convinced him to move back to CT,” Lamont said in a post on Twitter.com.

Courtesy of @GovNedLamont

50 Cent owned a mansion in Farmington, but sold it for $3 million in 2019.