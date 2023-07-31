WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A neighbor stepped-up and helped the fire department rescue a person from a house fire in Wethersfield Monday morning.

According to the Wethersfield Fire Chief Brian Schroll, fire officials responded to a structure fire on Laconia Road around 6:20 a.m.

Chief Schroll said there was an active fire in the kitchen area and smoke throughout the house, which required mutual aid and task force coverage for the town.

There was one person trapped in the house who was unable to walk.

The next-door neighbor, who happens to be a retired firefighter, assisted the fire department and police officers in rescuing the person. The patient was turned over to EMS and transported to a local hospital.

The status of the patient’s condition is not known at this time.

Chief Schroll noted that weather conditions were on their side, which made it “more bearable for firefighters to do the service that they do.”