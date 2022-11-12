BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Saturday marks one month since Bristol lost two police officers in an ambush. Neighbors honored the officers with a silent vigil outside the police department.

The event was planned by a couple of community members who wanted to come together and remember the one-month anniversary. One month ago, Lieutenant Dustin DeMonte, Sergeant Alex Hamzy, and Officer Alec Iurato were shot in what police believe was an ambush set up by a 911 call made by the suspected shooter.

A crowd of 100 people carrying blue glow sticks gathered around in front of the Bristol Police Department to remember Lieutenant DeMonte and Sergeant Hamzy.

“To see this kind of support on short notice, an organically driven thing tells me the Bristol community has their heart in the right place,” said Mayor Jeff Caggiano.

Senator Richard Blumenthal was at the vigil. He says people across the state understand the pain of losing two police officers.

“When I go to Washington beginning next week, I’m going to be telling my colleagues that we need more resources for police to protect them, more training and equipment, more of the kind of counseling they need after this tragedy,” said Blumenthal.

Neighbors also displayed blue lights across the city in support. The mayor had hoped 80% of homes in the city would be lit blue. Bristol residents say it was the least they could do to honor the fallen officers and their families.

“You have to respect what they did. They laid their lives down for the residents of Bristol,” said Allen Yandow of Bristol.