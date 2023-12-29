HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — As 2023 comes to a close more businesses are preparing to open in Hartford.

“These are two of the missing pieces of the puzzle here in downtown and in and around the Pratt Street neighborhood,” Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin (D) said.

The first that will welcome customers is the Drake Bar and Restaurant – which is operated by the same owners as the Charles in Wethersfield. The Charles opened in the midst of the pandemic in 2020.

The Drake will open at 900 Main Street.

“Creating a business through the pandemic and growing up through that time, we really feel like we’ve done a lot in three and a half years, and to be coming to a major city, the city of Hartford, who we’re next to being neighbors is really really exciting,” said Bryce Hardy co-owner of Drake Bar and Restaurant and The Charles.

People are also excited for a second location of the beloved Huskies Bar on the UConn campus in Storrs to open in Hartford.

“It adds to the expanding presence of UConn and things affiliated with UConn here in the downtown. UConn is making a really significant investment in expansion in the XL Center,” Bronin said.

The bar will open at the corner of Trumbull and Pratt Street in Hartford, across from the XL Center.

The city says through the Hart Lift program, more than 60 new businesses are in the process of opening in Hartford since the pandemic.