New behavioral healthcare center breaks ground in New Britain

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A new behavioral healthcare center is coming to New Britain. The Root Center for Advanced Recovery broke ground Thursday on a new facility being built on East Main Street.

The Root Center serves about 800 people each day.

“When you’re in a place where you’re getting treatment, you’re feeling good about your treatment will be a lot more successful,” Steven Zuckerman, President and CEO, Root Center for Advanced Recovery.

Mayor Erin Stewart added, “This new behavioral health facility here at this location will allow the Root Center for Advanced Recovery to expand and improve the work already being done in our community.”

The Root Center for Advanced Recovery is a holistic behavioral health center with nearly a dozen locations across the state. There is already one in New Britain on Whiting Street.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

After the breach on the nation's Capitol, how safe is CT's capitol building?

News /

New behavioral healthcare center breaks ground in New Britain

News /

Protestors flock state capitol on 2021 legislative session's opening day

News /

Protestors flock state capitol on 2021 legislative session's opening day

News /

Suspect dead in federal officer-involved shooting in Hartford

News /

News 8 previews the 2021 legislative session and the governor's State of the State address

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss