New behavioral healthcare center breaks ground in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A new behavioral healthcare center is coming to New Britain. The Root Center for Advanced Recovery broke ground Thursday on a new facility being built on East Main Street.

The Root Center serves about 800 people each day.

“When you’re in a place where you’re getting treatment, you’re feeling good about your treatment will be a lot more successful,” Steven Zuckerman, President and CEO, Root Center for Advanced Recovery.

Mayor Erin Stewart added, “This new behavioral health facility here at this location will allow the Root Center for Advanced Recovery to expand and improve the work already being done in our community.”

The Root Center for Advanced Recovery is a holistic behavioral health center with nearly a dozen locations across the state. There is already one in New Britain on Whiting Street.