New Boundless Playground in East Hartford makes it possible for kids with disabilities to enjoy equipment with friends

Hartford

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A celebration for a new, first-of-its-kind playground in East Hartford on Tuesday.

A ribbon-cutting was held Tuesday for a new Boundless Playground at Governor William Pitkin Elementary School.

The new playground makes it possible for kids with disabilities to enjoy the equipment.

The main play structure was installed last August but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the committee was never able to hold a grand opening celebration.

One parent, Lizzette Smith, told News 8, “The kids love it. They get to play with their friends. One of the kids rolled in, her name is Ariella. She was one of the kids who voiced concern about not being able to play with her friends and now she gets to go on there with her brother and her friends when she comes around.”

The playground was entirely funded through grants and donations from the community.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

New Boundless Playground in East Hartford makes it possible for kids with disabilities to enjoy equipment with friends

News /

Greater Hartford St. Patrick's Day parade returning for 2022 after two-year pandemic hiatus

News /

Local firefighters deployed to help battle fires out West welcomed home

News /

Hartford PD fully equipped with body cameras well ahead of deadline for all officers statewide

News /

PD searching for whoever broke in, tried to steal ATM from gas station in Bristol

News /

Statewide gun buyback and gun safe giveaway held at several locations across the state next weekend

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss