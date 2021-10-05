New Boundless Playground in East Hartford makes it possible for kids with disabilities to enjoy equipment with friends

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A celebration for a new, first-of-its-kind playground in East Hartford on Tuesday.

A ribbon-cutting was held Tuesday for a new Boundless Playground at Governor William Pitkin Elementary School.

The new playground makes it possible for kids with disabilities to enjoy the equipment.

The main play structure was installed last August but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the committee was never able to hold a grand opening celebration.

One parent, Lizzette Smith, told News 8, “The kids love it. They get to play with their friends. One of the kids rolled in, her name is Ariella. She was one of the kids who voiced concern about not being able to play with her friends and now she gets to go on there with her brother and her friends when she comes around.”

The playground was entirely funded through grants and donations from the community.