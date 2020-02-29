New breast milk depository opens in Glastonbury to help babies and moms in need

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A new service is being provided for moms and babies in need.

There is now a breast milk depot at Glastonbury Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine.

Moms can drop off unused, frozen milk to the freezer. It will then get screened and given to hospitals.

Donor Nicole Orcutt said, “It feels amazing just to know that the extra milk that we have is going to very well-deserving organization and babies knowing that we’re helping their growth and development.”

Dr. Benito Alvarez, President and CEO of ProHealth Physicians, said, “Mother’s breastmilk bottom line is it’s the best that’s out there. There’s no formula that can replicate it. It’s got all the right proteins. It’s got all the calories, plus it’s got antibodies which a lot of premature babies, their immune system is weak.”

There are a total of six milk banks like this in Connecticut.