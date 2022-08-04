NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Britain is looking to get more people outdoors as work gets underway on phase two of the Stanley Loop Trail project.

This phase includes a multi-use trail that will span 1.6 miles. It will run between Central Connecticut State University’s campus, through Stanley Quarter Park, into the wooded portion of Stanley Park, and end at Holmes Elementary School.

“It’s an opportunity in an urban setting to get people really utilizing the forest,” Mayor Erin Stewart said. “It’s a great addition to an already incredible system we’re continually building, creating, and evolving.”

The $3.7 million project is largely funded through the Federal Transportation Alternatives and Safe Routes program.