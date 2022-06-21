NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – The City of New Britain hosted its own flag-raising ceremony in honor of Juneteenth on Monday, which included live music and a community cookout in Central Park.

“This is the third year that we are having a flag raising ceremony in Central Park to celebrate Juneteenth,” said City of New Britain Human Rights & Opportunities Officer Jerrell Hargraves.

The ceremony was sponsored and announced by Mayor Erin Stewart and the Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities, according to the event’s official release.

The night began at 5 p.m. when the flag-raising ceremony kicked off and was followed by live music by E’Band. Attendees enjoyed complimentary hot dogs and hamburgers, which were provided as donations by the People’s Coalition of Central Connecticut, organizers said.

“By celebrating Juneteenth we are honoring an incredibly important moment in history for millions of Americans,” said Mayor Stewart. “We are proud to take part in celebrating Juneteenth and recognizing it not just as a holiday but a day of liberty.”