New Britain Common Council votes to remove Christopher Columbus statue from McCabe Park

Hartford

by: WTNH.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Britain Common Council has voted to remove the city’s Christopher Columbus statue Wednesday evening.

The council voted 10-4 in favor of removing the statue from McCabe Park. The resolution is now with the mayor.

RELATED: Controversial Waterbury Christopher Columbus statue has head reattached after summer incident

Some people believe the statue is a symbol of hatred and oppression toward indigenous people. Others argue it’s an important part of Italian-American Heritage.

There is not word yet on when the statue will be taken down or where it will be moved to.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Hartford announces second round of grants for 100 more small businesses

News /

14,000 teachers, staff, parents calling on Lamont for more COVID-19 protection in schools

News /

Tribal Winds Casino in East Windsor on pause due to COVID-19

News /

Tribal Winds Casino in East Windsor on pause due to COVID-19

News /

CT artist auctions 'Fishing on the Farmington' painting to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Hartford

News /

Mechanic: ‘Everything perfect’ before fatal WWII plane crash

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss