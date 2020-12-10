New Britain Common Council votes to remove Christopher Columbus statue from McCabe Park

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Britain Common Council has voted to remove the city’s Christopher Columbus statue Wednesday evening.

The council voted 10-4 in favor of removing the statue from McCabe Park. The resolution is now with the mayor.

Some people believe the statue is a symbol of hatred and oppression toward indigenous people. Others argue it’s an important part of Italian-American Heritage.

There is not word yet on when the statue will be taken down or where it will be moved to.