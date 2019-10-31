New Britain ends chronic homelessness, says mayor

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut is celebrating a major victory in the fight against homelessness after an announcement from New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart.

The mayor of New Britain says every known chronically homeless person in the Hardware City- Berlin, Bristol, Plainville and Southington- now has permanent housing.

Chronic homelessness is defined as a person who has been homeless for at least a year. There are still hundreds of homeless people in those communities who do not meet that criteria.

