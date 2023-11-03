NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A family in New Britain is mourning the loss of their loved one after she was killed in a hit-and-run Wednesday night.

Brenda Catucci, 62, was crossing South Main Street when she was killed. It’s a spot her family said she crossed several times a day.

Her daughter, Jamie Catucci-Carey, remembers her not for this tragedy but for the kind and generous person she was to her family and the entire community.

“Completely, completely in shock and disbelief,” Catucci-Carey told News 8. “A nightmare I never want to relive again.”

The pain and grief can be heard through her trembling voice.

“She didn’t have a whole lot, but she’d give you the shirt off her back,” Catucci-Carey said.

Born and raised in New Britain, Catucci-Carey said her mother was well-known and well-loved. She said she’s been hearing stories the last couple of days of how her mother would cook for her neighbors and help deliver papers. Her kindness spanned well beyond her neighborhood.

“She came to our house every morning to help take care of the kids,” Catucci-Carey said. “They were very close with her. She cherished her grandchildren dearly. Those were her pride and joy.

Police arrested Sam Harris, also of New Britain, after seeing a still photo from a surveillance video and recognizing his vehicle. According to court documents, the 25-year-old admitted to smoking marijuana before driving home from the gym. Harris allegedly posted a video on social media of his broken windshield, claiming a prior crack expanded from the cold temperatures.

“Drive away, post a view on social media that it’s cold outside and try to cover up for a crime he just committed and leave my mom lying lifeless in the middle of the road,” Catucci-Carey said of Harris. “Completely unremorseful for his actions.”

Harris faced a judge Thursday in New Britain Superior Court on evading responsibility involving death and other motor vehicle-related charges. He is being held on a $1 million bond.

Catucci-Carey said she hopes he is prosecuted to the fullest extent and “doesn’t see daylight out of prison.”

Catucci’s funeral will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 7 at the Farrell Funeral Home in New Britain.