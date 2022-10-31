A Brooklyn woman was allegedly raped by a massage therapist in her home earlier this year, according to a new lawsuit.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Britain man who stole 14 guns from a Portland gun dealer will spend 100 months in prison, according to an announcement Monday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery.

Christopher Matos, 34, will follow his sentence with three years of supervised release. He is also required to pay $21,528 in restitution.

Matos and Kenney Cotto are accused of burglarizing Central Connecticut Arms on New Year’s Eve in 2020.

Six days later, investigators found clothing, a hammer, a tire arm and other evidence inside the SUV that Matos and Cotto used, according to the announcement. Matos’ DNA was also at the scene, and he was arrested on Jan. 14, 2021.

Only three of the 14 guns have been recovered.

At the time of his arrest, Matos had seven felony convictions and was on probation for a state theft offense. He pleaded guilty in March.

Cotto, 24, of New Britain, has also pleaded guilty. He awaits sentencing.