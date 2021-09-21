New Britain High School to shift to remote learning temporarily due to difficult transition for some students

A student listens to a live lecture on a laptop computer at home during a remote learning class in Princeton, Illinois, U.S., on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Illinois reported 1,337 new coronavirus cases Wednesday as the state’s positivity rate dropped below 4% for the first time in weeks. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Britain High School is shifting to remote learning temporarily following a difficult transition to full in-person learning so far for some of its students.

“The past 14 days have been an adjustment for many as they re-learned how to be among more than 2,000 students. The vast majority have adjusted well and are acclimated to this school year. However, there are some students who have not been able to adjust according to the high expectations we hold at the high school,” said Principal Damon Pearce in a press release Tuesday. “Because of this, we are hitting the refresh button and restarting the beginning of the school year.”

Principal Pearce said most students will shift to remote learning on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of this week so building administrators and support staff can identify those students who are struggling to adjust to expectations at the high school and develop programming for them in preparation for a full return.

There will also be some days next week when students are learning remotely. The schedule is as follows:

September 22 – September 24

All students remote learning from home

Monday, September 27

Cohort 2025

Tuesday, September 28

Cohorts 2024, 2025

Wednesday, September 29

Cohorts 2023, 2024, and 2025

Thursday, September 30

Cohorts 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025

Friday, October 1

Cohorts 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025

Students who are not in school these days will continue to participate in remote learning according to their regular schedule.

Students in self-contained specialized programs, including KEY, Pathways, IDEA and Emerging Vocations, will continue attending school in person throughout this time. Transportation to and from school will remain the same.

The school will also continue to hold all after-school activities for students who participate, including the music department, sports and other clubs. They will be providing dinner for those participating.

View the full letter here.