NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Some New Britain High School students got a lesson in solving crime on Wednesday. They spent time in the labs of Quinnipiac University learning about forensic science.

Tables with human skeletons on them may look spooky, but they are definitely not Halloween decorations.

“We’re solving how people died, right now, with their bones,” sophomore Michell Delafuente said.

“You had some bones that were given to you, how would you begin to assess what you have?” asked Prof. Jaime Ullinger. “How many individuals are there? What’s a rough age?”

These students are part of New Britain’s Health Academy, doing advanced, honors and AP-level lab work.

“It’s all hands-on, which the kids love,” said science teacher Hilary Bristol. “They don’t want to sit there listening to lectures. And that’s what I love about the biomedical science program is that it’s all hands-on.”

Their morning at QU also involved using chemicals and dyes to ascertain the types of materials. If experiments with test tubes and tables full of bones seem familiar, you’ve probably seen them on TV on shows like “CSI,” “NCIS” and “Bones.” The popularity of those shows has made classes like this a lot more popular, too.

“It’s not that creepy,” assured sophomore Amalia Warkoski. “I kind of enjoy it, and I wanted to do it because I’m kind of interested in it for my future.”

“I just like learning about it,” Delafuente said. “I’m really fascinated, and this is what I want to do when I grow up.”

Whether it is solving crimes or working in the healthcare industry, having hands-on experience makes this class a lot less scary.