NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – Happening on Tuesday, the City of New Britain is set to hold an N95 mask and COVID-19 home test kit distribution event. The state allocated approximately 5,500 test kits, which each contain two test strips, for New Britain residents.

The test kits and masks are free.

The event will begin at 8 a.m. at Veteran’s Stadium. Each car will be asked to provide proof of residency. The masks and test kits will be distributed until supplies run out.