NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — During the annual State of the City address on Wednesday night New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart said education is a top priority for the city.

“We have some of the lowest-performing test scores in the state,” she said.

Mayor Stewart said the city appointed a new superintendent last year and she wants to make other positive changes. The five-term Republican said the problems in her city’s schools existed way before the pandemic.

“Brand new reading curriculum we’re looking at reinstating reading teachers a lot of fundamental changes that are happening that really are a back to basics message that I’m excited for,” she said.

The mayor says she is making further investments in affordable housing as well.

“Ellis Street is a project we have going on the complete renovation of mount pleasant housing project which is much long overdue it’s gonna provide a lot of affordable housing for a lot of residents here,” Stewart said.

According to Stewart car thefts, burglaries, and homicides are down in New Britain.

Mayor Stewart is running for a sixth term this fall.