NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Some Connecticut residents are honoring Memorial Day by remembering some of the biggest battles of World War II.

Community members gathered at the Iwo Jima Memorial Park in New Britain on Saturday, taking a look back at the soldiers who gave their lives in service of their country over the span of about a month in early 1945.

“The hundred names on this monument were all peacemakers,” one of the community members said at the gathering. “They did not choose to go to war to enslave people. They did not choose to go to war to acquire territory. War was thrust upon them.”