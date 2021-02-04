New Britain hosting recruitment event in effort to ramp up diversity in City Hall, beyond

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Recruiting a workforce that represents the population they serve, that’s the goal of New Britain’s mayor. She’s working to ramp up diversity in City Hall and beyond.

It’s a new push to diversify the faces of public safety and make the workforce reflect the community it serves.

The City of New Britain announced a new recruitment campaign aimed to attract more minorities to these professions, people whose backgrounds reflect the city itself.

Mayor Erin Stewart said, “We have about a dozen openings in each of our city departments, whether it’s the police department, fire department, or emergency medical services…For years we have been trying to increase our efforts to have our staff look like the diversity of our community and we realize that there’s a lot of roadblocks and barriers on just the education of how to become employed here.”

This event will walk those job-seekers through what it takes to apply and do the job. They’ll answer questions and even offer practice exams. They’re hoping to find new recruits that will help these departments reach their full potential.

Jerrell Hargraves, a Human Rights & Opportunity Officer told News 8, “I think there are two parts, one is our kids. They want to look up to people that look like them to understand that they can have those positions as well. And two: I believe that people from different backgrounds help to bring more conversation to the table. It helps people to understand how different people are raised and the cultures that they have.”

Chief Chris Chute added, “We’ve seen over the years that officers who are hired from within the community, the City of New Britain, transitions very well into this profession and actually become, most of them become, our leaders within the department.”

This recruitment event is open to residents of New Britain, but they’re also hoping to draw potential candidates from all backgrounds from all over the state.

If you’re interested, it’s all happening on Feb. 15 starting the New Britain Police Department.