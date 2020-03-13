New Britain invokes curfew as schools close amid coronavirus concerns

Closings
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Britain has put a curfew in place for students as they are home from school, which closed because of coronavirus.

Mayor Erin Stewart told News 8 the curfew applies to those under the age of 16.

If they are out past 10 p.m., police are going to stop and ask where they live, who they are and why they are not at home.

She said police officers will then escort them home; however, no one will be arrested.

“Even though we are not in school for the next two weeks, this is not a vacation,” she said. “We are expecting them to be at home and learning, doing the lesson plans at home whether it’s through the Google Classrooms that we have available or the workbooks that we are sending home with students.”

Stweart said the curfew will last two weeks and feels it’s a good way to stop the virus from spreading.

