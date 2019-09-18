New Britain is ‘a buzz’ celebrating lighting of new Beehive Bridge

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Mayor Erin Stewart will host a dedication ceremony to announce the completion of the city’s new “Beehive Bridge” on Main Street across Rt. 72, Thursday at 6pm.

The Connecticut-made structure will be lit for the first time and the attached Beehive sculpture will be revealed.

New Britain High School Golden Hurricanes Marching Band will perform during the event. Msgr. Daniel J. Plocharczyk of Sacred Heart Church will provide a blessing for the bridge.

Refreshments and food from a variety of food trucks will be available for purchase, including local breweries Alvarium Beer Company and Five Churches Brewing.

The New Britain beehive bridge renovation started earlier this Spring. The bridge is the main thoroughfare between the city’s downtown and Little Poland neighborhood. Its design mimics a beehive and features the city’s mascot: buzzing bees.

The project also emphasizes pedestrian improvements including widened sidewalks, decorative streetscapes, and the creation of two pocket parks on the north side of the bridge.