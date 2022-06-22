NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – The City of New Britain launched a project that will soon bring less-expensive, high-speed Internet to service everyone in the area.

Mayor Erin Stewart, joined by Thomas Perrone of GoNetspeed, announced the city’s partnership with GoNetspeed, and the building of a high-speed fiber Internet network throughout the entire city.

The $5 million project is expected to be at no cost to taxpayers and is promised by city officials to be the largest fiber-optic public-private project in the state.

Experts believe the project can be completed in one year. Once finished, about 100 of New Britain’s city buildings and intersections will be wired with fiber Internet service.

Residents will get the opportunity to access this high-speed Internet as well, as officials stated that a network will be built throughout the community. It’s estimated that 150 miles of fiber will be installed across the city.

GoNetspeed said it will offer a free, wireless router for customers and a plan that starts at $40 a month.

Through the Federal Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), officials said eligible households will be able to

receive free high-speed internet service.