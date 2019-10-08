1  of  2
New Britain lifts outdoor evening activity curfew set after EEE concerns

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart announced Tuesday all evening activities in the city can now be scheduled past 6:00 p.m.

Health officials from the city of New Britain have determined that the mosquito population in the area has decreased after the cool weather over the weekend.

“The first frost over the weekend has definitely helped reduce the mosquito population around our area. Which is why the Director of Health is advising me that city evening activities including school sports can schedule activities past 6:00 p.m.,” said Mayor Erin Stewart.

Many towns, including New Britain, have previously scheduled dawn and dusk curfews on school and municipal activities this season, as more towns detected the EEE virus in tested mosquitoes.

Residents are still asked to take precautions from being bitten, which includes using bug spray containing DEET, wearing long sleeves, and cleaning out containers that are holding still-standing water.

