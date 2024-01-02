NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — An argument about missing shoes led to a New Britain man killing a mother of five and injuring two others, according to her family.

Antoine Harris, 44, appeared before a court during an arraignment on Tuesday. He’s charged with murder, first-degree assault, and illegal possession of a pistol or revolver.

Sabina Finch’s daughter, Kali Thaxton, said that her mother had “a big heart for everyone.”

“She was there for everyone – strangers – anyone,” Thaxton said.

Harris allegedly shot the three people Saturday at an apartment complex on North Street in New Britain. Finch was dead when officers arrived. The two others were taken to a hospital.

Thaxton, overwhelmed with emotion, said her mother was living with the suspect and that the two had been in a relationship for a decade. She said Finch was a victim of domestic violence. Court documents show he had a history of threatening violence.

“He beat her non-stop,” Thaxton said.

Harris’ family had no comment as they left the courthouse.

Thaxton said that Harris was high on PCP at the time of the shooting. She’s identified her uncle and grandmother as the other two victims.

According to court documents, they were shot in the leg and the lower back. Her grandma climbed out of a window to escape Harris. Thaxton said that her uncle was paralyzed before the shooting.

“[Harris] was a coward for shooting a crippled and shooting a cowardly woman,” she said. “I’m only 24. I have so much life, and so did she, and he took that away from us.”

Harris is being held on a $3 million bond. He’s due back in court Jan. 16.