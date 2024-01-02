NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Britain man was identified as the alleged robber of a Newington bank after other police departments recognized him, according to law enforcement.

Matthew Kevorkian, 28, is accused of robbing the Chase Bank, located on the Berlin Turnpike, on Friday. He passed a note to a teller stating that he was robbing the bank, took money and then left, according to Newington police. Authorities have not disclosed how much money he allegedly stole.

After other departments recognized him, he was arrested while leaving a motel in Meriden, according to officers.

He has been charged with second-degree robbery and second-degree larceny. He was assigned a $150,000 bond.