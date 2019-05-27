New Britain man arrested for suspected illegal firearm possession Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: Hartford Police Department) [ + - ] Video

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - The Hartford Police Department arrested a New Britain man the past weekend for an alleged illegal possession of a firearm.

Police say they engaged in a foot pursuit of the suspected convicted felon from New Britain for unlawful possession of a firearm. According to police, the suspect assaulted officers while being taken into custody in the Frog Hollow neighborhood.

Hartford police arrested Reinardo Otero, 26 of New Britain, under criminal possession of a firearm, assault on police, and other charges.

