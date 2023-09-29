HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Britain man faces charges in a hit-and-run that killed a 20-year-old Hartford man in April.

Hartford police said 39-year-old Michael Larson hit Anthony Williams on April 22 at the Farmington Avenue and Gillett Street intersection in Hartford. Larson is accused of taking off after hitting the pedestrian before officers arrived.

Williams was taken to a hospital, where police said he was pronounced dead.

Left to right: Anthony Williams, Michael Larson (Photos: Hartford Police Department)

After a five-month-long investigation, police said they obtained a felony arrest warrant for Larson. He was taken into custody on Friday, authorities said.

Larson was charged with evading responsibility resulting in death, and forgery second-degree. He is being held on a $275,000 bond set by the judge.