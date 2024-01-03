BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Britain man who is currently facing charges for a bank robbery in Newington has been arrested for allegedly robbing another bank last month in Berlin, according to police.

On Dec. 20, 2023, police responded to the report of a robbery at the Webster Bank on Webster Square Road in Berlin.

Berlin and Meriden police officers executed a search warrant for the robbery on Dec. 22, 2023, at the Red Roof Inn on Bee Street in Meriden.

During the search warrant, officers seized a 2021 Kia Soul. A subsequent investigation revealed the bank robbery suspect as Matthew Kevorkian, 28, of New Britain.

Kevorkian was arrested on Tuesday at New Britain Superior Court – where he is facing charges for a separate bank robbery from Dec. 29, 2023, in Newington at the Chase Bank on Berlin Turnpike.

He was charged with second-degree robbery and second-degree larceny.