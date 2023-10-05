ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — A second suspect has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of Gabriel “Bebo” Pereira in New Britain in 2017, according to authorities.



Chief State’s Attorney Patrick J. Griffin announced on Thursday that Jamell W. Evans, 30, of New Britain was charged in connection to Pereira’s death as the result of a joint investigation by the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney Cold Case Unit, New Britain Police Department and New Britain State’s Attorney’s Office.



On Aug. 2, 2017, New Britain police responded to multiple shots fired reports at 396 Park Street. After arriving on the scene, police learned that Pereira, who was attending a birthday party at the home had been shot.



Police determined that Pereira was shot when he stepped outside on the front porch. He was found on the ground surrounded by his family members who were trying to give him aid.



Emergency officials transported him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

After an extensive investigation, involving the examination of video surveillance, cellphone records interviews and a grand jury investigation authorities arrested Evans and charged him with murder.



Evans is currently incarcerated at Robinson Correctional Institution in Enfield on unrelated charges.



He was arraigned on Thursday in New Britain Superior Court and a $3 million bond was set.

Evans is the second suspect to be charged in connection to Pereira’s death.

Michael B. Coleman, 30, of Middletown was charged with murder in connection with Pereira’s killing last month.



“These arrests are the culmination of a six-year dedicated effort by hard-working law enforcement officers to find those responsible for the death of Mr. Pereira,” Supervisory Assistant State’s Attorney Fahey said. “The Cold Case Unit is committed to working tirelessly to resolve the cases that come before us.”