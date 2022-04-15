MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Britain man was arrested for his involvement in the conspiracy to steal ATM’s across the state on Thursday.

Middletown police arrested Santos-Gonzalez with a warrant in relation to the conspiracy, as well as his involvement with a crew of conspirators who allegedly committed burglaries throughout Connecticut and other states since the spring of 2020.

The warrant charges Colon-Gonzalez with burglaries in Middletown, Portland, Newington, Prospect, North Branford, Meriden, Fairfield, Farmington, South Windsor, Ansonia, Naugatuck, North Haven, Milford, East Haven, Glastonbury and Hamden.

Colon-Gonzalez was charged with corrupt organization and racketeering activity, conspiracy to commit burglary in the third degree, conspiracy to commit burglary in the third degree with a firearm, two counts of conspiracy to commit burglary in the third degree, 23 counts of burglary in the third degree with a firearm and two counts of criminal attempt to commit burglary in the first degree.

Colon-Gonzalez was also charged with two counts of criminal attempt to commit larceny, two counts of larceny in the first degree, two counts of larceny in the second degree, criminal attempt to commit larceny in the third degree, four counts of larceny in the third degree and seven counts of criminal mischief in the first degree.

Colon-Gonzalez was charged with 15 counts of criminal mischief in the second degree, three counts of criminal attempt to commit larceny in the third degree, two counts of larceny in the fifth degree, three counts of criminal attempt to commit larceny in the fifth degree, two counts of larceny in the fifth degree, three counts of criminal attempt to commit larceny in the sixth degree and seven counts of larceny in the sixth degree.

Mugshot of Santos Colon-Gonzalez.

Colon-Gonzales is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Rafeal Delvalle, 25, of New Britain, Joanberto Rivera, 22 of New Britain and Nelson-Colon Davilla, 21 of Hartford were the other members of the crew. All three men have previously been arrested. Devalle and Rivera remain incarcerated while Colon-Davilla currently has six other pending cases, including conspiracy to steal catalytic converters. Rivera is free on combined bonds for the cases exceeding $750,000, according to police.

Detectives from the Middletown Police Major Investigations Unit led the investigation, with assistance from state police and the FBI, who obtained the arrest warrants.